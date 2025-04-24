What is the Indus Water Treaty between Pakistan and India?

Tension between Pakistan and India has heightened as Delhi has announced a slew of aggressive measures following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in occupied Jammu and Kashmir where 28 tourists were killed by unknown gunmen.

Pakistan has vehemently denied any involvement in the Pahalgam attack and has instead suggested that the incident may have been a false flag operation orchestrated by India to divert attention of international community from atrocities in India.

One of the measures taken by the India include suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, which has come under debate once again. Here we have gathered information to let you what is the Indus Water Treaty and its significance.

Indus Water Treaty

The Indus Water Treaty is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, signed on September 19, 1960, under the mediation of the World Bank. The treaty was designed to manage and divide the use of the waters of the Indus River system, which includes six major rivers: the Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

Under the treaty, the three western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—were allocated to Pakistan, while the three eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—were allocated to India. Although India can use the western rivers for non-consumptive needs such as irrigation, transport, and hydroelectric power generation, it must not interfere with their natural flow to Pakistan.

The Indus Water Treaty is widely regarded as one of the most successful water-sharing agreements in the world. It has remained largely intact even during periods of conflict between India and Pakistan, including wars and ongoing political tensions. This resilience is due to the detailed mechanisms for cooperation, data sharing, and dispute resolution built into the treaty.

A Permanent Indus Commission was established to oversee implementation, hold annual meetings, and resolve any minor disputes. For more serious disagreements, provisions for mediation and arbitration are included in the treaty.

In recent years, concerns have been raised about water scarcity, climate change, and infrastructure development, which could affect the effectiveness of the treaty. Both countries have built or planned several hydroelectric projects, sometimes leading to disputes. Nevertheless, the treaty continues to function as a vital tool for regional stability and water security.