Price of THIS petroleum product crosses Rs400 per litre in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has increased the price of kerosene oil by massive Rs 70.73 per liter, citing rising global oil prices.

Following the hike, the new retail price of kerosene stands at Rs428.74 per liter. The price adjustment takes effect immediately.

This follows a recent increase of Rs 39.20 per liter last week.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, has decided to maintain petrol and diesel prices, rejecting proposals for further hikes.

The prime minister noted that during the festive period of Eid, he dismissed recommendations to increase petrol by Rs 50 and diesel by Rs 74 per liter.

He added that the government has already spent Rs 69 billion to prevent previous increases of Rs 127 for petrol and Rs 252 for diesel.