List of 5G compatible smartphones in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially authorized Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), namely Jazz, Ufone and Zong to start the 5G services across Pakistan.

In order to ensure a high-quality user experience during this initial transition, all CMOs will introduce 5G services in a phased manner, PTA said in a press release on Friday.

In light of recent developments, many people are now seeking smartphones that support 5G connectivity.

Jazz has published the list of 5G-capable smartphone models available in Pakistan so users can unlock the next generation of connectivity.

Manufacturer Model Infinix ZERO 5G Infinix NOTE 30 VIP Infinix ZERO 30 5G Infinix ZERO 40 5G Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G OPPO Find X2 Pro OPPO OPPO Reno5 Pro OPPO OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G OPPO OPPO Reno11 5G OPPO OPPO Reno12 5G OPPO OPPO Reno13 5G OPPO OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G OPPO OPPO Reno14 5G OPPO OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G OPPO OPPO Reno14F 5G RealMe realme GT Master RealMe realme 9pro plus RealMe Realme GT6 RealMe realme 12 plus 5G RealMe realme 13plus RealMe Realme GT 7T RealMe realme 14 RealMe realme 14T RealMe Realme GT7 RealMe realme 15pro Plus RealMe Realme 15 RealMe realme 15T Tecno CAMON 50 Premier 5G VIVO V70 Lite 5G VIVO v70 VIVO X300 FE VIVO V60 Lite 5G VIVO V60 VIVO X300 Pro VIVO X200 FE VIVO V50 Lite 5G VIVO V50 VIVO X Folds VIVO V40 VIVO X200 Pro VIVO Vv40 VIVO V30e VIVO V29e 5G VIVO V30 VIVO v29 VIVO Vv25 VIVO X80 VIVO V23 5G VIVO X70 Pro VIVO X60 Pro

Manufacturer Model VIVO S1 Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (5G) Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (5G) Xiaomi Xiaomi 13T Xiaomi Xiaomi 13T Pro Xiaomi Xiaomi 14T Xiaomi Xiaomi 14T Pro Xiaomi Xiaomi 14 Xiaomi Xiaomi 14 Ultra Xiaomi Xiaomi 15 Xiaomi Xiaomi 15 Ultra ZTE Nubia Neo 2 ZTE Nubia Focus 5G ZTE Nubia Focus Pro 5G

Earlier, PTA said to facilitate consumer awareness and ensure a seamless user experience, all CMOs will publish updated lists on their official websites, identifying specific areas where 5G services are available, as well as details of 5G-enabled mobile handset models compatible in Pakistan.

Service availability may vary depending on location, network readiness, and device compatibility. Consumers are advised to enable 5G settings and update devices to the latest operating system version for optimal performance.