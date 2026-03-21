List of 5G compatible smartphones in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially authorized Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), namely Jazz, Ufone and Zong to start the 5G services across Pakistan.
In order to ensure a high-quality user experience during this initial transition, all CMOs will introduce 5G services in a phased manner, PTA said in a press release on Friday.
In light of recent developments, many people are now seeking smartphones that support 5G connectivity.
Jazz has published the list of 5G-capable smartphone models available in Pakistan so users can unlock the next generation of connectivity.
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Infinix
|ZERO 5G
|Infinix
|NOTE 30 VIP
|Infinix
|ZERO 30 5G
|Infinix
|ZERO 40 5G
|Infinix
|NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G
|OPPO
|Find X2 Pro
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno5 Pro
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno11 5G
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno12 5G
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno13 5G
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno14 5G
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G
|OPPO
|OPPO Reno14F 5G
|RealMe
|realme GT Master
|RealMe
|realme 9pro plus
|RealMe
|Realme GT6
|RealMe
|realme 12 plus 5G
|RealMe
|realme 13plus
|RealMe
|Realme GT 7T
|RealMe
|realme 14
|RealMe
|realme 14T
|RealMe
|Realme GT7
|RealMe
|realme 15pro Plus
|RealMe
|Realme 15
|RealMe
|realme 15T
|Tecno
|CAMON 50 Premier 5G
|VIVO
|V70 Lite 5G
|VIVO
|v70
|VIVO
|X300 FE
|VIVO
|V60 Lite 5G
|VIVO
|V60
|VIVO
|X300 Pro
|VIVO
|X200 FE
|VIVO
|V50 Lite 5G
|VIVO
|V50
|VIVO
|X Folds
|VIVO
|V40
|VIVO
|X200 Pro
|VIVO
|Vv40
|VIVO
|V30e
|VIVO
|V29e 5G
|VIVO
|V30
|VIVO
|v29
|VIVO
|Vv25
|VIVO
|X80
|VIVO
|V23 5G
|VIVO
|X70 Pro
|VIVO
|X60 Pro
|Manufacturer
|Model
|VIVO
|S1
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (5G)
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (5G)
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 13T
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 13T Pro
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 14T
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 14T Pro
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 14
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 14 Ultra
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 15
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 15 Ultra
|ZTE
|Nubia Neo 2
|ZTE
|Nubia Focus 5G
|ZTE
|Nubia Focus Pro 5G
Earlier, PTA said to facilitate consumer awareness and ensure a seamless user experience, all CMOs will publish updated lists on their official websites, identifying specific areas where 5G services are available, as well as details of 5G-enabled mobile handset models compatible in Pakistan.
Service availability may vary depending on location, network readiness, and device compatibility. Consumers are advised to enable 5G settings and update devices to the latest operating system version for optimal performance.