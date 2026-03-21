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List of 5G compatible smartphones in Pakistan

By Muhammad Mahmood|Mar 21, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
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ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially authorized Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), namely Jazz, Ufone and Zong to start the 5G services across Pakistan.

In order to ensure a high-quality user experience during this initial transition, all CMOs will introduce 5G services in a phased manner, PTA said in a press release on Friday.

In light of recent developments, many people are now seeking smartphones that support 5G connectivity.

Jazz has published the list of 5G-capable smartphone models available in Pakistan so users can unlock the next generation of connectivity.

Manufacturer Model
Infinix ZERO 5G
Infinix NOTE 30 VIP
Infinix ZERO 30 5G
Infinix ZERO 40 5G
Infinix NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G
OPPO Find X2 Pro
OPPO OPPO Reno5 Pro
OPPO OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G
OPPO OPPO Reno11 5G
OPPO OPPO Reno12 5G
OPPO OPPO Reno13 5G
OPPO OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G
OPPO OPPO Reno14 5G
OPPO OPPO Reno14 Pro 5G
OPPO OPPO Reno14F 5G
RealMe realme GT Master
RealMe realme 9pro plus
RealMe Realme GT6
RealMe realme 12 plus 5G
RealMe realme 13plus
RealMe Realme GT 7T
RealMe realme 14
RealMe realme 14T
RealMe Realme GT7
RealMe realme 15pro Plus
RealMe Realme 15
RealMe realme 15T
Tecno CAMON 50 Premier 5G
VIVO V70 Lite 5G
VIVO v70
VIVO X300 FE
VIVO V60 Lite 5G
VIVO V60
VIVO X300 Pro
VIVO X200 FE
VIVO V50 Lite 5G
VIVO V50
VIVO X Folds
VIVO V40
VIVO X200 Pro
VIVO Vv40
VIVO V30e
VIVO V29e 5G
VIVO V30
VIVO v29
VIVO Vv25
VIVO X80
VIVO V23 5G
VIVO X70 Pro
VIVO X60 Pro
Manufacturer Model
VIVO S1
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (5G)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (5G)
Xiaomi Xiaomi 13T
Xiaomi Xiaomi 13T Pro
Xiaomi Xiaomi 14T
Xiaomi Xiaomi 14T Pro
Xiaomi Xiaomi 14
Xiaomi Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi Xiaomi 15
Xiaomi Xiaomi 15 Ultra
ZTE Nubia Neo 2
ZTE Nubia Focus 5G
ZTE Nubia Focus Pro 5G

 

Earlier, PTA said to facilitate consumer awareness and ensure a seamless user experience, all CMOs will publish updated lists on their official websites, identifying specific areas where 5G services are available, as well as details of 5G-enabled mobile handset models compatible in Pakistan.

Service availability may vary depending on location, network readiness, and device compatibility. Consumers are advised to enable 5G settings and update devices to the latest operating system version for optimal performance.

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer