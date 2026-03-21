In Photos: Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrate Chand Raat, Eid 1st Day

KARACHI – Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 celebrations are underway in Pakistan, with celebrities sharing photos and videos with fans, offering a glimpse of their Chaand Raat festivities and ongoing Eid events.

Pakistan’s one of the most-followed star Ayeza Khan has turned up the heat with her latest shoot in a yellow dress she donned to celebrate the Chand Raat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Taking to Instagram, Sajaly Aly wrote: “Chand Raat Mubarak from me” she shared a video of enjoying the moments while wearing white gharara suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Actress Momina Iqbal also extended wishes as she shared multiple photos.