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In Photos: Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrate Chand Raat, Eid 1st Day

By Muhammad Mahmood|Mar 21, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
In Photos Heres How Pakistani Celebs Celebrate Chand Raat Eid 1st Day

KARACHI – Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 celebrations are underway in Pakistan, with celebrities sharing photos and videos with fans, offering a glimpse of their Chaand Raat festivities and ongoing Eid events.

Pakistan’s one of the most-followed star Ayeza Khan has turned up the heat with her latest shoot in a yellow dress she donned to celebrate the Chand Raat.

 

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A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Taking to Instagram, Sajaly Aly wrote: “Chand Raat Mubarak from me” she shared a video of enjoying the moments while wearing white gharara suit.

 

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A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Actress Momina Iqbal also extended wishes as she shared multiple photos.

 

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer