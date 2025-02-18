Punjab Food Authority joins hands with CCP to check deceptive marketing

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to check deceptive marketing and improve consumer protection.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both sides will enhance cooperation in matters related to food product claims and labelling.

Salman Amin, Member CCP, and M. Asim Javaid, Director General PFA, officiated the signing ceremony at the PFA office.

Salman Amin highlighted how both sides can collaborate under their respective legal frameworks. He emphasised that the Office of Fair Trade and the Marketing Intelligence Unit at CCP play a key role in preventing deceptive marketing and false claims by businesses.

These units ensure that product claims are backed by credible evidence, he said, adding that PFA’s technical facilities and established standards will support this effort, benefiting consumers and promoting fair competition.

It was also discussed that PFA’s testing facilities would assist CCP in verifying claims made by businesses in the food and beverage industry during legal proceedings.

PFA officials highlighted the Authority’s expertise in the technical analysis of food products. They also outlined the formal procedures established by PFA for the approval of food product labels.

The MoU will strengthen both organisations by facilitating collaboration on matters of mutual interest. It aims to promote efficient data sharing and detailed analysis, supporting evidence-based decision-making and enforcement by both entities.