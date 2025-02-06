Securing CPEC: Addressing Threats and Grievances

The China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aims to drive Pakistan’s economic development while strengthening ties with China. However, it faces significant security threats, particularly in regions where militant groups, such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), oppose it.

The BLA, fighting for Balochistan’s autonomy, has intensified attacks on CPEC infrastructure and Chinese nationals, accusing the project of exploiting local resources. This conflict exposes Islamabad’s struggle to balance regional development with local sovereignty. The rising violence underscores the urgent need for robust counter-terrorism measures to protect CPEC and address local grievances.

The BLA’s resistance is rooted in historical grievances regarding political representation and control over Balochistan’s resources. While CPEC intended to foster national economic growth, the BLA and many local communities see it prioritizing foreign and national interests over their own. Economic inequalities have exacerbated these sentiments, leading to hostility. The BLA’s leadership has increasingly focused on high-profile attacks, particularly against Chinese workers, to disrupt Sino-Pakistan relations and amplify the Baloch cause. By targeting foreigners, the insurgents aim to attract global attention to their grievances, portraying CPEC as a form of neocolonialism and a violation of their sovereignty.

The BLA’s attacks jeopardised CPEC’s security and set a dangerous precedent. Other militant groups, such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and sectarian organizations, may follow suit, using high-profile violence to draw international attention and target key infrastructure. This could lead to a more complex security landscape, with multiple factions vying for recognition through attacks. The rise in insurgent violence undermines public trust in the government’s ability to ensure security, erodes investor confidence and damages Pakistan’s international standing, complicating diplomatic relations and economic prospects.

Pakistan’s efforts to attract foreign investment, mainly through initiatives like the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), face significant challenges in light of these security concerns. Therefore, it is crucial to implement effective counter-terrorism measures to prevent further escalation and avert a broader crisis of governance and security. Understanding external influences on insurgent groups adds complexity to Pakistan’s security challenges. It is widely believed that India supports the BLA to destabilize Pakistan and disrupt CPEC, as the project threatens India’s strategic interests. This external involvement complicates the internal conflict, creating the potential for proxy warfare in the region.

The security situation surrounding CPEC worsened following a suicide attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on October 6, which killed two Chinese engineers. The BLA claimed responsibility, signalling a sharp escalation in violence. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to securing foreign nationals. The Sindh government swiftly arrested suspects, though protecting high-profile targets like airports remains a logistical challenge requiring extensive coordination between Pakistan and China.

Given CPEC’s logistical demands, additional manpower and advanced surveillance technologies are essential to ensure security. Karachi’s proximity to busy roads further complicates security measures, often disrupting local life. Preventive measures, such as AI-driven vehicle scanning, behavioural profiling, bomb-detecting K9 units, and drones, are necessary to safeguard high-traffic areas. Moreover, Pakistan and China must strengthen their collaboration in anti-terrorism efforts, including joint military drills and intelligence sharing.

A sustainable resolution requires more than security measures. To ensure lasting peace, the socio-political grievances fueling the Baloch insurgency must be addressed. The Baloch population feels marginalized, and the central government must offer better political representation and economic participation to restore trust. CPEC projects must be designed to benefit local communities, ensuring they benefit from the infrastructural improvements and economic opportunities created. Enhanced security measures will provide only temporary relief without such changes, and insurgent activities will likely continue.

A comprehensive counterterrorism strategy should incorporate both security and diplomatic efforts. Strengthening regional cooperation for counterinsurgency, mainly through multilateral dialogues with neighbouring nations, can help curb cross-border support for insurgencies and create a safer, more stable region. The Pakistani government should also invest in advanced counterterrorism technologies, including an AI-driven centralized intelligence platform, to improve real-time information sharing between federal and provincial authorities. Such measures will enhance situational awareness, allowing for preemptive actions against threats.

Ultimately, Pakistan’s counter-terrorism success will depend on its ability to balance immediate security needs with long-term political and social reforms. The future of CPEC and regional stability hinges on addressing the root causes of the insurgency while strengthening security protocols. Combining these approaches will offer the best chance of ending the Baloch insurgency and ensuring the successful implementation of CPEC projects. A safer nation responds effectively to threats and pursues justice, equity and development for all its citizens, ensuring that progress benefits every corner of the country.

The writer is associated with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

([email protected])