PPP Senator Sherry Rehman’s daughter Marvi Malik passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Marvi Malik, daughter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, passed away after brain hemorrhage in Karachi.

The party’s central secretariat confirmed the sad news on Sunday.

According to the PPP Secretariat, Marvi Malik had been battling a brain haemorrhage for the past few days before her death.

President Asif Ali Zardari extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, praying for strength and patience for them during this difficult time. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss.

Several party leaders and government officials voiced their grief and solidarity with Sherry Rehman and her family. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon conveyed his sympathies, saying he shares in the family’s pain.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said she was deeply shocked and saddened by the news, offering her condolences and support. Sindh government spokesperson Saadia Javed also expressed sorrow, stating her solidarity with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi described the death as a devastating and irreparable loss, adding that he stands with the family in their moment of grief.