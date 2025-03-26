AGL69.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.7▼ -0.12 (0.00%)BOP11▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL8.96▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.75▲ 0.24 (0.01%)DGKC133.1▲ 2.11 (0.02%)FCCL46.1▲ 1.16 (0.03%)FFL16.05▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC144.2▲ 2.42 (0.02%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.49▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM5.99▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF59.7▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP77.11▲ 0.91 (0.01%)OGDC232.65▲ 8.46 (0.04%)PAEL47.47▲ 1.57 (0.03%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PPL192.75▲ 7.27 (0.04%)PRL37.15▲ 0.24 (0.01%)PTC23.84▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL99.5▲ 1.1 (0.01%)TELE7.83▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.65▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TPLP10.85▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET22.9▲ 0.35 (0.02%)TRG65.35▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)UNITY28.66▼ -0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.35▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Pollen count in Islamabad today – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

ISLAMABAD –The pollen count in Islamabad decreased to 38,604 per cubic meter of air on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was 38,604 on Wednesday compared to 40,532 last day.

Though a similar trend was witnessed in other vulnerable areas of the federal capital, pollen concentration is still high enough to pose health hazards for allergy patients.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 8,940, which was 9,794 the previous day. In the E-8 sector, pollen count decreased to 7,795 on Wednesday as against 8,679 on Tuesday.

Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector dropped to 5,817 on Wednesday from 6,583 on the previous day.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count, 38,426 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 55 (high), Grasses 72 (high), Alternaria 21 (low), Pines 30 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion 03 (low).

Medical experts have advised people with allergies to these pollen types to take precautions to avoid complications.

Significant rains predicted in Pakistan from March 25

Staff Report

