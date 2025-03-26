Saim Ayub arrives in Lahore after completing rehabilitation

LAHORE – Young Pakistani opener Saim Ayub, who was ruled out of the mega event due to an injury against South Africa completed his rehabilitation and arrived in Lahore on Wednesday.

The media reported that Saim Ayub would undergo a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Following the test, he would travel to Karachi to celebrate Eid with his family.

Will Saim Ayub play in PSL 10?

Saim Ayub’s participation in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is subject to his fitness clearance. However, the reports from the UK regarding his recovery are encouraging.

Saim Ayub sustained an ankle injury during Pakistan’s match against South Africa, which forced him out of the tournament. Following PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s special directive, he was sent to London for treatment.

Peshawar Zalmi had earlier included Mitchell Owen before start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, the questions were raised about participation of Peshawar Zalmi’s aggressive opener Saim Ayub, in the league.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, added Mitchell Owen, who had showcased an outstanding performance in the Big Bash League, to their squad while keeping him as a reserve player.

Mitchell Owen’s selection has left fans curious about whether Peshawar Zalmi’s opener, Saim Ayub, will be available to open alongside Babar Azam.

In the previous edition, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub formed excellent partnerships on several occasions, playing a key role in winning matches. Saim also bowled at various stages during the matches.

It may be mentioned here that during the tour of South Africa, opener Saim Ayub was injured and had to withdraw from the tri-nation series and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Saim Ayub’s participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) remains uncertain but he is focusing on his fitness under the supervision of trainer Hanif Malik.