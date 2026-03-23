Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Monday, March 23, 2026

Pollen concentrations continued to rise across various sectors of Islamabad, posing health hazards for citizens with respiratory conditions.

Doctors have advised people to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 9,758 per cubic meter of air on Monday.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was 3,691, and in the E-8 sector, 3,241. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 1,819.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 9,577 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 61 (high), Grasses 49 (high), Alternaria 45 (low), Pines 26 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).