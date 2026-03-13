Pta Bars Telecos From Monthly Hikes In Mobile Package Rates

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a new policy restricting telecom operators from increasing mobile phone package rates on a monthly basis.

The regulator’s decision comes in response to a growing number of complaints from consumers about frequent tariff hikes.

Under the updated rules, mobile package prices—including call, SMS, and data plans—can now be adjusted only on a quarterly basis.

The move is intended to protect subscribers from repeated increases while ensuring stability in the telecom sector.

Officials noted that previously, telecom companies had been revising their prices almost every month, causing frustration among users.

Going forward, operators will be required to review the previous year’s pricing before making any adjustments to their packages.

Earlier, PTA has directed all mobile operators to obtain explicit, prior consent from subscribers before activating any Value-Added Services.

The authority issued a clarification to address recent concerns published on social media regarding mobile tariffs, service quality, and unauthorized deductions, and to reassure the public of its unwavering commitment to consumer protection.

“To create a structured and fair tariff framework, PTA has notified the Mobile Tariff Regulations, 2025. Under these regulations, operators with Significant Market Power (SMP) are strictly required to obtain prior approval from PTA for any introduction or revision of tariffs. Other operators may determine their tariffs based on business considerations, but remain subject to PTA’s right to intervene if tariffs are found to be detrimental to consumer interests,” read the press release.

While PTA acts as a guardian of consumer interests, it also recognizes that sustainable market conditions are necessary. It is important to note that Pakistan continues to have one of the lowest Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and most affordable mobile data prices in the region.

PTA is proactively working to enhance service quality. A key step in this direction is the upcoming spectrum auction planned for March 2026. This auction will require substantial investment from mobile operators to acquire new spectrum and deploy advanced network infrastructure. This will directly lead to measurable improvements in network quality, coverage, and data speeds for consumers across the country.

PTA has asked consumers to regularly check and manage their active subscriptions through their respective mobile operator’s official application.