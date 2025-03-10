AGL57.12▲ 3.16 (0.06%)AIRLINK175.73▲ 0.31 (0.00%)BOP13.12▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.54▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.7▲ 0.31 (0.03%)DFML47.22▲ 0.22 (0.00%)DGKC125.88▼ -0.8 (-0.01%)FCCL43.91▼ -2.08 (-0.05%)FFL15.01▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)HUBC130.23▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.34▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.5▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.03▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)NBP82.41▲ 0.85 (0.01%)OGDC214.77▼ -5.02 (-0.02%)PAEL40.9▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.75▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)PPL181.48▼ -5.15 (-0.03%)PRL34.22▼ -0.68 (-0.02%)PTC23.06▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL95.72▲ 0.76 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL32.05▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TPLP10.98▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET21.12▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG60.5▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pollen count in Islamabad today – 10 March 2025

ISLAMABAD – Total pollen count in Islamabad reached 13,774 per cubic meter of air on Monday, posing serious health hazards for allergy patients.
As per the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count was 13,774 in the H-8 sector of the federal capital. Pollen concentration in G-6 was recorded at 5,623, E-8 at 5,148 and 3,159 in the F-10 sector of Islamabad.
Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.
Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 13,416 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 83 (High), Grasses 133 (High), Alternaria 25 (Low), Pines 117 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 08 (Low) and Dandelion 05 (Low).
Health experts have advised taking necessary precautions to avoid hazards relating to exposure to very high levels of pollen concentration in Islamabad.

Staff Report

