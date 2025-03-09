AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Widespread rains predicted in Pakistan from March 09

Significant Rains Predicted In Pakistan From September 26
ISLAMABAD – Widespread rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are predicted in parts of Pakistan from March 09.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave will likely enter upper parts of Pakistan on March 09 (evening/night). It will likely strengthen from March 12 and will persist till March 16.

Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent widespread rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are likely in parts of Pakistan from March 09 to March 16.

Rains, gusty winds and snowfalls over the hills with few heavy falls are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from March 09 (evening/night) to March 16 with occasional gaps.

Rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Haripur, Kurram, Bannu, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Hangu, Kohat and Khyber on March 10.

Rains and gusty winds with few moderate to heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali and Dera Ismail Khan from March 12 (evening/night) to March 16 (morning) with occasional gaps.

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab/Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, Sherani, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Adu, Rahim Yar Khan, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Okara on March 14 and March 15.

Possible Impacts and advises: Moderate to few heavy rainfalls/snowfalls may disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on March 10, and from March 12 to March 15.

There are possibilities of landslides/avalanches in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious during the wet spell. Farmers are advised to manage their activities while keeping the weather forecast in view.

