Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3.1 billion in February 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.1 billion during February, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, remittances increased by 38.6 percent and 3.8 percent year over year and month over month, respectively.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $24 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 32.5 percent during July-February, FY25 compared to $18.1 billion received during July-February, FY24.

Remittances inflows during February, 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($744.4 million), United Arab Emirates ($652.2 million), United Kingdom ($501.8 million) and United States of America ($309.4 million).