PNS Yamama visits ports of Gölcük, Aksas in Turkiye

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship PNS Yamama visited ports of Gölcük and Aksas in Turkiye.

Upon arrival, officials from the Pakistani Embassy and the Turkish Navy warmly welcomed the ship.

Deputy Commander of the Turkish Naval Fleet, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozden Kocer, visited PNS Yamama.

He was given a detailed briefing on the ship’s capabilities.

A naval exercise named Mavi Vatan was conducted between PNS Yamama and Turkish Navy ships.

The purpose of the exercise was to enhance mutual cooperation and joint operational capabilities between the two naval forces.

On August 16, 2024, Pakistan and Turkiye held joint naval exercise off the Aksaz port to enhance mutual cooperation and joint operations capability between the two countries.

The drills were conducted when Pakistan Naval Ship PNS Hunain visited Turkish Ports of Golcuk and Aksaz.

On arrival, the ship was received by the high officials of the Pakistani Embassy and the Turkish Navy.

During stay in Golcuk, the Commanding Officer held meetings with the Fleet Commander of the Turkish Navy and the Commander of the Golcuk Naval Base.

During the stay in Aksaz, the commander of the second destroyer squadron of the Turkish Navy along with the commanding officer of the Turkish Navy ship TCG GELIBOLU visited PNS Hunain.

PNS Hunain and Turkish Coast Guard ship GELIBOLU also conducted a joint exercise.