Security forces eliminate four terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed four terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Spinwarm, North Waziristan district.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the IBO was conducted on night between January 14 and 15 after receiving reports about presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and killed four of them.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, the military’s media wing said.

A day earlier, ISPR said security forces killed eight terrorists in two engagements on Jan 12 and 13 in Tank and Tirah valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the location and killed six terrorists.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber district, troops successfully eliminated two terrorists.