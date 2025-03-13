Where you can online check merit lists for Punjab CM Laptop Scheme 2025?

RAWALPINDI – The registration for the Punjab Chief Minister’s Laptop Program is set to close on March 16 with applicants now holding gossips about merit lists.

So far, more than 200,000 people have registered themselves through the online portal launched by the government while number of total applications stand at 69,109.

Under the CM Laptop Scheme 2025, the government intends to distribute 110,000 laptops equipped with cutting edge technology.

Every eligible BS ( Ist & 2nd Semester) student in Public Sector HED Colleges, All Public sector universities, Medical & Dental Colleges will be given the laptop free of cost. Students of private colleges are not eligible to apply for the scheme.

The initiative aims at educational growth, digital inclusion, skill development and economic empowerment of youth in the province.

The government has urged the students to complete the application process for the laptop scheme before the deadline.

It added that applications must be submitted online through the official online portal as manual applications are not accepted.

CM Laptop Scheme 2025 Merit Lists

The government will issue merit lists carrying names of successful candidates who will be given 13th Generation laptops.

The Merit List will be displayed on the official website. Students can also log into their individual accounts to check their application status and Merit List inclusion.