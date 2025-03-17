Punjab CM Laptop Scheme 2025 deadline extended [Here’s New Date]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has extended the last date to apply for the free laptop under CM Laptop Scheme 2025, providing more time to students to register with the program.

The initiative launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif aims at educational growth and digital inclusion of students.

The laptops procured by the government for students are equipped with Core i7 and 13th Generation processor and SSD that ensures lighting fast performance.

Students who are enrolled in BS (Ist & 2nd Semester) in public sector HED Colleges, all public sector universities and Medical & Dental Colleges can register themselves to get the free laptop.

However, students of private universities are not eligible to apply for the laptop scheme 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must have a domicile from any district of Punjab.

He/she must be enrolled in 1st or 2nd semester of BS in any Public University / College

The applicant must be enrolled in Public Medical & Dental College / University (1st professional – academic session 2024)

The BS Students who has 65% marks in Intermediate are eligible to apply for the free laptop.

Medical & Dental Students with 80% marks in intermediate are eligible for the scheme.

Where to Apply for Laptop Scheme 2025

Eligible candidates can apply for the free laptop online by following this link, https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/.

New Last Date to Apply for CM Laptop Scheme 2025

As per details available on official website, the deadline for submitting applications has been extended till March 18 as previously it was March 16, 2025.