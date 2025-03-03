Chief minister laptop program 2025 distribution for students [Apply Online]

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has delivered another promise to empower the youth of the province digitally as distribution of laptops is all set to begin soon.

The Punjab High Education Department has shared a crucial update, stating that 110,000 machines will be distributed under chief minister laptop program among eligible BS (Ist & 2nd Semester) students in public sector HED Colleges, all public sector universities and Medical & Dental Colleges.

The government has procured Core i7 13th Gen laptops for distribution with an aim to end digital gap among youth of the province.

CM Laptop Program Eligibility Criteria

The applicants:

Must have a domicile from any district of Punjab.

Must be enrolled in:

1st or 2nd semester of BS in any Public University / College

Public Medical & Dental College / University (1st professional – academic session 2024)

BS Students: 65%+ marks in Intermediate

Medical & Dental Students: 80% marks+ in Intermediate

Student must not be a recipient of any laptop scheme

Apply Online for Laptop Program

Eligible students can apply now online by clicking this link: cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk. They will require to submit their details online before apply for the free laptop.

Are students of private colleges or universities eligible to apply for the laptop scheme?

No, students enrolled in private colleges or universities are not eligible for the laptop scheme.

Is there an application fee for the laptop scheme?

No, there is no application fee for the laptop scheme.