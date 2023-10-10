Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, stressing the need to hold national dialogue on important national issues including governance structure, politics and economy, said the parliament could play a leading role in this regard to ensure a healthy and prosperous society in the country.

In an interview with the digital media platform ‘Talk Shock’ on Sunday night, he said to control inflation in the country, the federal government was taking concrete measures in collaboration with all provinces that would yield positive results in the days to come.

To a question whether the caretaker government would allow all political parties to participate in general elections, he said this was a judicial matter and if the judiciary allows the PTI chairman, he would definitely take part in the electoral process.

On the decision regarding the deportation of foreign nationals, the prime minister said this was meant only for unregistered persons and without legal documents or forged documents.

The foreigners, he said, who had no legal documents had no legal or moral justification to live in Pakistan.

Asked if the government had taken the United Nations or the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHCR) in confidence on the expulsion of the illegal foreigners including Afghans, the prime minister said in this scenario, Pakistan was the only stakeholder, and different relevant domestic organizations and departments were made part of the consultative process.

Of the three categories of foreigners living in Pakistan, he said 1.8 million registered Afghan people fall in the first category who would continue to live in the country.

In the second category, he said there were illegal aliens who were not only Afghans but also from other nationalities. “They are living in the country without passports, visas or any other legal document.”

He said their role was not clear whether they were criminals or engaged in other such activities as the government had no data about them. “They are not part of the system that is why the State is asking them to leave the country.”

The prime minister, however, assured that the government would not humiliate them if they left the country voluntarily.

In the third category, he said were those people who kept forged documents and had illegally become part of the local family trees. “We will scrutinize and eliminate them from our system.”

To another question, the prime minister said as most of the illegal migrants belonged to Pashtun families some might say that the government was deliberately targeting them. He assured that not a single Pashtun Pakistani citizen would be mistreated and their basic citizenry rights would not be compromised in any case.

For those in the third category, the prime minister said the government would adopt multiple options including taking their DNA tests.

Regarding any possible visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan, the prime minister said both sides were engaged in communication regarding some projects and were very close to the agreements on those projects.

He said in Saudi Arabia alone around 3 trillion worth of construction activities were going to be held in the next 20 to 25 years and there was a potential of sending around 2 million Pakistanis to the country. In this regard, he said the government was holding special meetings to provide the relevant skills to the youth of the country. He informed that next meeting on this issue would be held later this week.

PM Kakar said Pakistan was an energy-deficient country and was using very expensive energy sources. To reduce the burden of expensive energy in the country, he said the government was actively engaged with Turkmenistan to import gas from the country. In this connection, he said the energy minister would attend the Energy Week in Turkmenistan in the next couple of weeks.

“The potential of gas in Turkmenistan is very huge and I hope that by the end of the tenure of of caretaker government, we will reach a practical conclusion in this regard.”

Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people and would utilize all multilateral forums like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to galvanize a collective stance for the protection and dignity of Palestinians in a manner that supported their demand.

On Palestine, he said Pakistan always took a firm stance on the issue and reaffirmed its position as ‘a friend of Palestine’. Pakistan would continue extending diplomatic, social and political support to them at all global fora, he said.

The prime minister stressed that the two-nation State was the key to the resolution of the Palestine and Israel conflict and would bring stability in the Middle East. He also categorically reiterated that Pakistan did not recognize Israel.

Palestinians had reached an agreement with Israel over the two-state mechanism, but the due right was constantly denied by Israel, he added.

The caretaker prime minister cautioned that unless ‘the Palestine question’ was addressed, the issue of radicalization would increase and stressed that the two political issues including Palestine and Kashmir should be resolved.

To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted normal relations with all its neighbours but with regard to India, there were three parties, including Kashmiris.—APP