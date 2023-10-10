Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday stressed upon formulation of the long-term policies to address the deep-rooted economic challenges faced by the country.

The prime minister said that economic continuity, privatization, external debts, agriculture, services delivery, production of goods, tax net and private businesses, were some of the key issues upon which the upcoming elected government should focus.

During an interview with the anchorpersons and Vloggers telecast on PTV News, the prime minister said that the caretaker government during its short period, would set priorities and would do ‘what is doable’ while for the long-term policies, would be leaving behind drafts for the succeeding elected government.

He said contrary to the history of Pakistan, the US governments also took debts to the tune of billions of dollars but they had utilized them for boosting its economy and now they had an economic cycle in which their different sectors were thriving.

The caretaker prime minister said that he himself would vote for that party in the general elections that would have an economic revival plan.

To a question about Palestine issue, he reiterated that Pakistan had a consistent policy under which they always expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.