Interim Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has directed the authorities to complete the development projects within their timeframe.

Chief Minister Naqvi reviewed the progress of the ongoing development projects in a special meeting held on Monday. He directed to ensure the implementation of the deadline for completion of development projects.

CM Naqvi said that any delay in the completion of development projects could not be tolerated. He was told in the briefing that 83% work on the Akbar Chowk flyover project and 71% work on the Nawaz Sharif Interchange, Bedian Road underpass project has been completed.

He was further informed that 90% work on the Shahdara flyover has been completed and the bridge would be opened for traffic this month.

The Chief Minister reviewed the details of the project for road expansion and footpath in front of Data Durbar. Issues related to the remodeling of Garhi Shahu Chowk were also discussed in the meeting.

CM Naqvi ordered the early start of the CBD project in Rawalpindi.

Provincial ministers including Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir, and Chief Secretary, Lahore Commissioner, Senior Member of Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Housing, Construction, Communication, Irrigation and Auqaf and other concerned officials attended the meeting.