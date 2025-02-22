Pm Shehbaz Comes Down Hard Upon Imran Khan In His Dg Khan Rally

Dera Ghazi Khan – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came down hard upon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Dera Ghazi Khan rally, saying that he used to accused him of seeking financial aid but the question is whether he was going abroad to distribute the money.

The PM expressed joy over visiting Dera Ghazi Khan and thanked the people for their warm welcome.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan is now on the path of progress, and the economy is improving. PM Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif’s vision is solely focused on the country’s development, pointing out that Punjab witnessed a major progress during his leadership. He added that now Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is dedicated to serving the people of Punjab.

The PM said his government worked tirelessly for the people, prioritizing healthcare, education, and industry. He stated that rather than acting as a traditional Chief Minister, he served as a ‘Khadim-e-Aala’ for the people’s welfare.

He also reiterated that all provinces—Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan—are equally important for him, and Pakistan’s development remained his top priority in every foreign visit.

On this occasion, the PM announced the establishment of a Cancer Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan and a University in Rajanpur.

Speaking on the energy sector, he praised Owais Leghari for his efforts in improving electricity supply and stated that his government is working on reducing electricity bills. He also defended his economic measures, stating that when his government took over, inflation was at 40% but it has now dropped to 2.4%. Shehbaz Sharif further claimed that Nawaz Sharif sacrificed his politics for the sake of the state.

Criticizing his political rival, Shehbaz Sharif remarked that while he was accused of seeking financial aid abroad, the real question was whether his opponent was going abroad to distribute money. He also condemned past attempts to attack Islamabad and destabilize Pakistan, asserting that such conspiracies must be put to an end.

The PM vowed to strengthen Pakistan and stated that as long as he lives, he would strive to make Pakistan great. He also declared his determination to defeat India.