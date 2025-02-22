AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Torkham Border Closure: Trade, Travel suspended amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Torkham Border Closure Trade Travel Suspended Amid Pak Afghan Border Tensions
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Trade and travel came to a standstill as Torkham Border remained closed amid growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The key border crossing that connects two Asian nations was shut down on Saturday amid escalating tensions between border forces, with all movement stopped at this major transit point, disrupting flow of trade and travel.

The closure comes amid ongoing hostilities between Pakistani forces and Afghan Taliban, particularly over the construction of security posts along the border. These conflicts stemmed from relations between Islamabad and Kabul, especially since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Pakistani officials have yet to issue formal statement explaining the reason behind the closure, leaving both travelers and businesses in peril. Afghan Taliban also advised travelers to avoid the Torkham route, citing a lack of communication from Pakistani authorities regarding the situation.

The shutdown is expected to significantly disrupt daily travel and the movement of goods between the two countries, further compounding existing challenges. Tensions at the border have been fueled by rising cross-border attacks and insurgency, creating a volatile environment along the shared border.

As the situation continues to develop, both Pakistan and Afghanistan face mounting challenges in managing their border relations, with the closure of Torkham adding to the ongoing strain.

Torkham border remains key border crossing for both Pakistan and Afghanistan. It serves as crucial trade route, connecting Afghanistan to Pakistan. It is also vital for security cooperation, as the region has been historically prone to insurgent movements. The border has been a point of tension between the two nations, particularly over security concerns and the management of cross-border movements.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Mustafa Amir Case: Police secure five-day extension in physical remand of suspects

  • Pakistan

Afghan commander among 16 others arrested during Rawalpindi operation

  • Pakistan

Opposition parties expand anti-govt alliance, plan to visit Sindh today

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; rains increase cold intensity

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer