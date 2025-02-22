Torkham Border Closure: Trade, Travel suspended amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

ISLAMABAD – Trade and travel came to a standstill as Torkham Border remained closed amid growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The key border crossing that connects two Asian nations was shut down on Saturday amid escalating tensions between border forces, with all movement stopped at this major transit point, disrupting flow of trade and travel.

The closure comes amid ongoing hostilities between Pakistani forces and Afghan Taliban, particularly over the construction of security posts along the border. These conflicts stemmed from relations between Islamabad and Kabul, especially since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Pakistani officials have yet to issue formal statement explaining the reason behind the closure, leaving both travelers and businesses in peril. Afghan Taliban also advised travelers to avoid the Torkham route, citing a lack of communication from Pakistani authorities regarding the situation.

The shutdown is expected to significantly disrupt daily travel and the movement of goods between the two countries, further compounding existing challenges. Tensions at the border have been fueled by rising cross-border attacks and insurgency, creating a volatile environment along the shared border.

As the situation continues to develop, both Pakistan and Afghanistan face mounting challenges in managing their border relations, with the closure of Torkham adding to the ongoing strain.