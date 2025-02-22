IN PICS; Cricket Frenzy grips Lahore as fans rush to stadium for England-Australia Showdown

Cricket comes to Lahore as Punjab capital city was buzzing with excitement as fans flocked to the stadium in droves for the much-anticipated Champions Trophy clash between cricketing rivals England and Australia on Saturday.

Long queues were spotted outside the venue, with cricket enthusiasts eager to witness the high-stakes action between the two teams. Special arrangements were made to accommodate the influx of fans, ensuring a smooth and safe experience as the city’s love for cricket was on full display.

Heightened security measures were in place to manage the large crowd, with police and event officials ensuring the safety of spectators throughout the match. The electric atmosphere was palpable as fans eagerly awaited the toss.

England, looking to make their mark, introduced wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, along with three frontline fast bowlers and the lone specialist spinner, Adil Rashid.

As the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals, this match holds immense significance for both teams in their quest for a spot in the final four. South Africa, who had a dominant win over Afghanistan on Friday, are also part of Group B, making the competition fiercer than ever.

With the cricket fever in full swing, Lahore is once again proving itself to be a true cricketing hub, with fans supporting their teams passionately, and the rivalry between England and Australia adding to the excitement.