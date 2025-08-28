PM Shehbaz, CM Maryam conduct aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz conducted aerial survey of flood-hit areas in the province, the official sources said on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz received a comprehensive briefing on the flooding situation in Punjab’s rivers and the ongoing rescue and relief activities before leaving for the affected districts.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider briefed the premier during an aerial survey about the overall flood emergency across the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif accompanied the prime minister on the visit from Lahore to Narowal.

Both leaders inspected the flood-hit areas from the air, where the prime minister directed the authorities to take all necessary preventive and relief measures to protect vulnerable communities.

The officials said that a detailed briefing would also be presented to the prime minister and the chief minister upon their arrival in Narowal.