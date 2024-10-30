AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

PM invites global firms to invest in ‘transforming’ Pakistan

Stresses global partnerships to tackle challenges; Human advancement not possible unless peace restored in Gaza

 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited global companies to invest in Pakistan and bring their expertise and creativity as “we build a future rooted in resilience and shared prosperity.”

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the plenary session of the eighth edition of two-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the significance of a knowledge-driven economy, powered by advancements in artificial intelligence, education, and healthcare.

The prime minister stressed that collective global collaboration and partnerships are essential to tackling modern challenges, as no single country can address them alone.

“Pakistan is ready to partner with those who envision a promising future. We invite investors to bring their expertise and creativity to Pakistan as we work toward a resilient and prosperous future,” the prime minister stated during his address.

The FII, themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” gathers global leaders to discuss and promote investment in areas including AI, robotics, education, energy, healthcare, finance, and sustainability.—APP

 

News desk

