No govt writ in KP, Balochistan: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said on Monday that the government had lost the writ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan due to the prevailing lawlessness, as people’s lives and property were no longer safe in the two provinces.

Speaking to scholars and dignitaries at the Jamia Arabia Naumania Salihiya here, the Maulana highlighted the importance of the state and its institutions’ integrity, stability and respect while expressing concern at the declining public trust in these institutions.

He stressed the need for immediate measures to rectify the situation, avoid more mistakes and blunders and prevent serious consequences.

Later, talking to reporters, he reiterated that the elimination of the interest-based system was not only a manifesto for JUIF but it was also the foundation of Pakistan’s ideology.

He assured that the end of the interest-based system would be achieved within the stipulated timeframe with economic benefits bringing prosperity to the nation. The Maulana affirmed the JUIF’s commitment to protecting both Islamic beliefs and democracy, and to countering dictatorship with strong faith and the mandate given by the patriotic people of Pakistan.

Earlier, at the religious seminary Jamia Arabia Naumania Salihiya, he met Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Ashraf Ali and other scholars. he praised their services for Islam and Pakistan. Senior JUIF members, including Engr Maulana Ziaur Rahman, Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, Maulana Qari Muhammad Umair Farooqi, Maulana Qari Ijaz Farooqi and Muhammad Aslam were also present.

Party local leaders and religious scholars accorded a warm welcome to the Maulana upon his arrival at the Darul Uloom Naumania and praised

his role in the 26th constitutional amendment. The JUIF chief later also visited the home of long-time member Abdullah Shahjehan, who is

suffering from paralysis. He prayed for his early recovery.