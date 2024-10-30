AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

KSE-100 shares index surges to 91,358.15 points

Kse 100 Shares Index Surges To 91358 15 Points
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

Stretching the winning streak, stocks scaled new peaks on Tuesday, largely driven by expectations of a significant interest rate cut in the central bank’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for the first week of November amid renewed economic optimism.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 668.58 points to hit a record high of 90,864.09 points, after flirting with an intraday high of 91,358.15 points.

Brokerage Topline Securities in its market report said: “This rally highlights the market’s ongoing bullish momentum, fueled by robust corporate earnings that surpassed expectations, strengthening investor confidence.”

Institutional buying further propelled the rally, supporting the positive market sentiment, the brokerage report said.

“Trading activity remained strong, with 602 million shares exchanged, amounting to Rs 28 billion, while WorldCall Telecom led volumes with 41 million shares traded,” it added.

In a post market note, Ahsan Mehanti, senior analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said the market reached a new all-time high as investors weighed robust financial results and speculated over an imminent policy rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan next week.

“Foreign interest in blue-chip banking and fertilisers, along with institutional buying amid easing lending rates, played a catalytic role in the record bullish activity at the PSX,” Mehanti added.

Index-heavy stocks, including Habib Bank Limited, MCB Bank Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Pakistan State Oil, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, and Sui Southern Gas Company, led the rally.

News desk

Related Posts

  • Top News

President to visit China in November

  • Top News

Pakistan committed to CPEC-II to deepen agri, industrial cooperation: Dar

  • Top News

No govt writ in KP, Balochistan: Fazl

  • Top News

PM invites global firms to invest in ‘transforming’ Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer