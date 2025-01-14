AGL37.5▼ -0.07 (0.00%)AIRLINK195.8▼ -1.75 (-0.01%)BOP10.32▲ 0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY7.17▲ 0.22 (0.03%)DCL8.7▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML38.2▲ 0.08 (0.00%)DGKC101.11▲ 0.89 (0.01%)FCCL34.59▲ 0.17 (0.00%)FFL17.54▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC127.11▼ -0.62 (0.00%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM6.7▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF43.79▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)NBP62.5▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC223.06▼ -1.85 (-0.01%)PAEL42.5▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.49▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL192.7▼ -1.6 (-0.01%)PRL41.3▲ 2.54 (0.07%)PTC24.11▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL101.5▲ 1.63 (0.02%)TELE9.22▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL34.99▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TPLP12.88▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET23.26▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG64.45▲ 0.35 (0.01%)UNITY32.6▲ 0.38 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Sindh appoints eight spokespersons, 12 CM’s aides

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has appointed eight spokespersons of the provincial government and 12 special assistants with immediate effect.

The provincial government has issued notifications in this regard.

Those who were nominated as spokespersons of the Sindh government include Nadir Nabeel Gabol, Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani, Buland Khan Junejo, Syeda Tehseen Abidi, Here Sohu, Syeda Aqraba Fatima and Mustafa Abdullah Baloch.

Sindh Appoints Eight Spokespersons 12 Cms Aides

According to the notification, CM Murad has appointed Pir Syed Afzal Shah, Liaquat Askani, Tanzeela Ume Habiba, Amir Hamza Rais and Muhammad Raza Haroon as special assistants.

Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Kulsoom Chandio, Amanullah Masood, Muhammad Ali Rashid, Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Hussain Aslam and Veerji Kolhi have also been appointed as Sindh CM’s aides.

After the latest appointment, the number of special assistants in the Sindh government has now increased to 18.

While talking to media outside Sindh Assembly, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon termed the appointment of multiple spokespersons beneficial.

Our Correspondent

