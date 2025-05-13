Petrol Price in Pakistan to ‘increase from May 16, 2025’; full details here

KARACHI – Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are said to increase starting May 16, 2025 Friday, amid upward trend in international oil markets, which have reached their highest levels in the past two weeks.

Sources familiar with development told Pakistan Observer that prices of petroleum products could go up by Rs2.5-3 per liter in the upcoming pricing review for the second half of May. If approved by finance minister, the revised rate for petrol is expected to be around Rs255 per liter, while high-speed diesel may be priced between Rs258-Rs259 from May 16, 2025.

Expected Petrol Rates from May 16

POLs Current Price Expected Price Petrol 252.63 255 Diesel 256.64 258-259

Global Oil Rates

The rise is attributed to continued gains in global crude markets, driven by growing optimism over an improvement in worldwide oil demand, especially with easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

Lately, US crude prices moved up by 1.2pc, reaching $62.62 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.1% to $64.86 per barrel. These gains followed a similar upward trend on Monday, when US crude hit a two-week high of $63.57 and Brent climbed to $66.34 — the highest since late April.

Crude Type Latest Price Change US Crude $62.62 +1.2% Brent Crude $64.86 +1.1%

This potential increase follows a recent cut in fuel prices during the last fortnightly review by the Pakistani government on April 30.

From May 1, Petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs2 per liter each, setting the rates at Rs252.63 for petrol and Rs256.64 for diesel.