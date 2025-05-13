AGL50.97▲ 4.63 (0.10%)AIRLINK154.88▲ 4.63 (0.03%)BOP9.96▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL10.44▲ 0.5 (0.05%)DFML32.75▲ 2.98 (0.10%)DGKC150.74▲ 10.35 (0.07%)FCCL47.53▲ 1.82 (0.04%)FFL14.49▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC138.71▲ 0.36 (0.00%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.34▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM5.16▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF75.92▲ 6.27 (0.09%)NBP88.07▲ 1.46 (0.02%)OGDC218.66▲ 15.65 (0.08%)PAEL45.3▲ 1.06 (0.02%)PIBTL8.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL168.03▲ 15.28 (0.10%)PRL29.55▲ 2.53 (0.09%)PTC20.13▲ 0.84 (0.04%)SEARL82.57▲ 7.51 (0.10%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL30.14▲ 1.97 (0.07%)TPLP8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)TREET19.23▲ 0.98 (0.05%)TRG63.29▲ 1.39 (0.02%)UNITY26.13▲ 0.35 (0.01%)WTL1.26▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)

Petrol Price in Pakistan to ‘increase from May 16, 2025’; full details here

Petrol Price In Pakistan To Increase From May 16 2025 Full Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are said to increase starting May 16, 2025 Friday, amid upward trend in international oil markets, which have reached their highest levels in the past two weeks.

Sources familiar with development told Pakistan Observer that prices of petroleum products could go up by Rs2.5-3 per liter in the upcoming pricing review for the second half of May. If approved by finance minister, the revised rate for petrol is expected to be around Rs255 per liter, while high-speed diesel may be priced between Rs258-Rs259 from May 16, 2025.

Expected Petrol Rates from May 16

POLs Current Price  Expected Price
Petrol 252.63 255
Diesel 256.64 258-259

Global Oil Rates

The rise is attributed to continued gains in global crude markets, driven by growing optimism over an improvement in worldwide oil demand, especially with easing trade tensions between the United States and China.

Lately, US crude prices moved up by 1.2pc, reaching $62.62 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 1.1% to $64.86 per barrel. These gains followed a similar upward trend on Monday, when US crude hit a two-week high of $63.57 and Brent climbed to $66.34 — the highest since late April.

Crude Type Latest Price Change
US Crude $62.62 +1.2%
Brent Crude $64.86 +1.1%

This potential increase follows a recent cut in fuel prices during the last fortnightly review by the Pakistani government on April 30.

From May 1, Petrol and diesel prices were reduced by Rs2 per liter each, setting the rates at Rs252.63 for petrol and Rs256.64 for diesel.

LPG Price slashed in Pakistan ahead of Petrol Price Review

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Temperatures start rising after wet spell

  • Featured, Pakistan

Fresh details reveals Locations of Downed Indian jets during ‘Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos’

  • Business, Pakistan

LESCO extends Due Dates for April Electricity Bills in Relief for Consumers

  • Business, Featured

Chughtai Lab, Bundu Khan Sweets among 111 sealed in Lahore

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer