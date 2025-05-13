From Biggest Arms deal to Space Ventures: Break down of $600 Billion US-Saudi Arabia Deal

RIYADH – United States entered historic and transformative partnership with Saudi Arabia, marking the start of a new golden era as two great economies aim to expand export markets and strengthen cooperation in trade, defense, and AI.

It started with historic visit of President Donald Trump who received ceremonial honors. Trump was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a glittery welcome. He was accompanied by senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as top business leaders like Elon Musk and IBM chief.

Donald Trump and Saudi crown prince inked broad economic partnership agreement covering areas such as defense, justice cooperation, energy, space, and health.

Total Investment

$600 billion in total Saudi investments in US amid massive deals

Defense and Security

$142 billion in defense and security deals.

Includes Advanced air and missile defense systems.

Air force and space technology enhancements.

Equipment supplied by dozens of U.S. firms.

Energy

$20 billion from Saudi company DataVolt to build: AI data centers, and Energy infrastructure in the US

$14.2 billion worth of GE Vernova gas turbines and energy solutions to be exported to Saudi Arabia.

$5 billion Energy Investment Fund to boost bilateral energy development.

Aerospace & Aviation

$4.8 billion Boeing 737-8 aircraft deal for Saudi firm AviLease.

Creation of a $5 billion New Era Aerospace and Defense Technology Fund.

Health

$5.8 billion investment by Shamekh IV Solutions, including a high-capacity IV fluid plant in Michigan.

American Infrastructure Projects in KSA

U.S. firms (Hill International, Jacobs, Parsons, AECOM) taking on $2 billion worth of infrastructure development, including at King Salman International Airport.

Tech

$80 billion in joint investments from top firms Google, Oracle, Salesforce, Uber, and others.