Illegal constructions removed in Lahore’s Subzazar, Allama Iqbal Town

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against illegal extensions and permanent/temporary encroachments in different blocks of Allama Iqbal Town and Subzazar Housing Scheme.

On Tuesday, LDA teams removed temporary/permanent encroachments, lawns beyond building lines, sheds and ramps in Allama Iqbal Town’s Umar Block and B block of Subzazar Housing Scheme.

During the ongoing operation, LDA teams have removed extensions beyond building lines in 15 blocks of Allama Iqbal Town. So far, the encroachments have also been removed in the same number of blocks in the Subzazar Housing Scheme.

LDA’s Additional Director General Urban Planning Mudassar Ahmed Shah and ADG Headquarters Dr Mujtaba Arafat supervised the operation, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has appealed to the citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid damage to their properties. He said that the anti-encroachment operations would continue in phases in all housing schemes. He directed continuing indiscriminate operations to bring ease to the lives of residents.