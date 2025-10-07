Per Tola Gold rate hits Rs416,000 in Pakistan as investors rush to bullion

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan touched all time high as price of per tola smashed Rs416,000 mark amid massive buying of yellow metal.

Data shared by Sarafa Assocaition shows per tola gold price gaining Rs1500 whereas 10-gram gold bar also saw a jump, trading at Rs357,319.

In global market, gold is glittering even brighter, trading at $3,955 per ounce, marking another day of big gains.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Date Per Tola Price 7 October 416,778 6 October 415,275 5 October 409,878 3 October 409,878 2 October 407,778 1 October 410,278

On the other hand, Silver could not keep pace, slipping slightly to Rs4,929 per tola.

Spot gold has hit dizzying heights of $3,977.19 per ounce, with investors rushing to secure the precious metal as a hedge against a weakening dollar, geopolitical tensions, and market uncertainties.

Experts say gold has already soared 51% this year, and with demand from central banks, ETFs, and retail investors showing no signs of slowing, the glittering rush is far from over.