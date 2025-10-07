Punjab witnesses big decrease in Polio vaccine refusal cases

LAHORE- Punjab witnessed a 90 per cent decrease in the number of missed and refusal cases during polio vaccination campaigns.

Adeel Tasawur, Head of the Punjab Polio Programme, said that the community support helped decrease the refusal cases. He was speaking at a jirga organised by the Pakhtun Falahi Tanzeem—a representative body of priority and mobile communities—held in Lahore, on Tuesday.

The event brought together over 300 community members, elders, and representatives, reaffirming the shared commitment between the government and priority communities to protect children from preventable diseases.

Adeel Tasawur appreciated the active cooperation of the Pashtun and other mobile communities, highlighting that “as soon as such communities enter Punjab, their support and cooperation with health authorities and polio teams has been phenomenal. This partnership is vital to ensuring every child receives the protection they deserve.”

He added that during every campaign, more than 600,000 children belonging to priority communities are vaccinated in Punjab, thanks to the commitment and cooperation of community leaders.

Speaking about the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign starting October 13, he said: “Over 200,000 trained polio workers will go door to door across Pakistan, including Punjab, to vaccinate around 23 million children under five years of age. I request our priority communities to continue their valuable cooperation by ensuring that no child is missed during the campaign.”

He further noted that these communities are given special focus in vaccination efforts due to the challenging conditions they often live in, saying:

“The government and the Health Department are fully committed to taking care of all communities—especially those living in difficult circumstances—by ensuring equal access to healthcare services without any discrimination.”

Haji Nadir Khan, elder of the Pashtun community, pledged full support for the cause of polio eradication. The jirga concluded with a renewed commitment from both sides to strengthen cooperation, build trust, and ensure that no child remains unvaccinated in Punjab.

Pakistan remains one of the two countries in the world where poliovirus continues to circulate, with sporadic detections in environmental samples. Despite significant challenges, Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme—with support from the government, health partners, and communities—has made substantial progress in reducing transmission.

Punjab continues to play a leading role by maintaining high-quality campaigns and ensuring coverage among migrant, mobile, and high-risk populations. With sustained community engagement, routine immunisation, and government commitment, Pakistan aims to completely stop poliovirus transmission and achieve a polio-free status in the near future.