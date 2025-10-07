Made in Pakistan Football Trionda set to take center stage at FIFA 2026

ISLAMABAD – Sialkot is globally known for sports products, and now the Pakistani city’s manufacturing is taking center stage with the launch of official football for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which carries a story of craftsmanship, tech, and global pride.

The sports loving nation has officially revealed football for FIFA World Cup 2026, in what is said to be another milestone in its global sports manufacturing legacy. The ball, named Trionda has been crafted by Forward Sports, Pakistani company known for producing ace footballs, with design masterminded by Adidas.

This iconic ball celebrates unity of tournament’s three host nations including the US, Canada, and Mexico. Trionda itself means three waves in Spanish, and it perfectly symbolizes collaboration among the hosts. The vibrant design features red, green, and blue, inspired by the national flags of the three countries, while golden patterns pay tribute to the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy, adding a luxurious and prestigious touch.

It is built with four panels and is engineered for durability and all-weather performance. But that’s not all, cutting-edge technology takes center stage, as the ball contains a 500 Hz motion sensor that tracks every movement, integrating seamlessly with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system to ensure referees make the most accurate decisions during the high-stakes matches.

Forward Sports’ achievement is nothing short of legendary. The company has been behind the official World Cup balls for 2014, 2018, 2022, and now 2026, cementing Pakistan’s reputation as a global leader in sports manufacturing.

For the unversed, the country produces majority of footballs worldwide, including FIFA Club World Cup 25 Pro Ball, showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship and consistent international recognition.