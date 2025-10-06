Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 06 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained steady in opening session of the new business week.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 409,878 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs351,404.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also surged and now stood at historic high of $3,886 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 409,878 Rs4,896 Lahore 409,878 Rs4,896 Islamabad 409,878 Rs4,896 Peshawar 409,878 Rs4,896 Quetta 409,878 Rs4,896 Sialkot 409,878 Rs4,896 Hyderabad 409,878 Rs4,896 Faisalabad 409,878 Rs4,896

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram recorded an increase and stood at Rs4,896 and Rs4,197 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.