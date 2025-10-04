Gold wraps up week at Rs409,878; A Look back at weekly gold price trends

KARACHI – Gold continues to advance its rally as prices per tola hits Rs409,878 after single day gain of Rs2100, in line with gains in the international market.
Data shared by the Sarafa Association shows tola price jumped by Rs2100 while 10 grams of gold were sold at Rs351,404, up Rs1,801.
Weekly Gold Prices
|Date
|Price per tola
|3 October
|409,878
|2 October
|407,778
|1 October
|410,278
|30 September
|406,778
|29 September
|403,600
|27 September
|397,700
|26 September
|395,800
|25 September
|396,800
The international gold rate also climbed, trading at $3,886 per ounce with a $20 premium, reflecting a $21 gain. Silver prices increased as well, with one tola reaching Rs4,896, up Rs57.