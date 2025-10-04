Gold wraps up week at Rs409,878; A Look back at weekly gold price trends

AGL75.06▼ -2.24 (-0.03%)AIRLINK167.28▼ -1.26 (-0.01%)BOP33.5▲ 0.72 (0.02%)CNERGY9.07▲ 0.55 (0.06%)DCL15.16▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)DFML33.26▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)DGKC256.15▼ -1.23 (0.00%)FCCL61.02▲ 0.2 (0.00%)FFL21.66▼ -0.09 (0.00%)HUBC236.85▲ 3.56 (0.02%)HUMNL15.13▼ -0.91 (-0.06%)KEL7.11▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM7.14▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)MLCF108.91▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP216.61▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)OGDC277.92▼ -0.49 (0.00%)PAEL59.3▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)PIBTL15.43▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL202.41▼ -1.03 (-0.01%)PRL40.11▲ 2.61 (0.07%)PTC29.21▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)SEARL119.86▲ 3.98 (0.03%)TELE9.02▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL69.18▼ -3.7 (-0.05%)TPLP11.45▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)TREET27.77▼ -0.52 (-0.02%)TRG74.77▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)UNITY26.11▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.76▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
Saturday, October 4, 2025

KARACHI – Gold continues to advance its rally as prices per tola hits Rs409,878 after single day gain of Rs2100, in line with gains in the international market.

Data shared by the Sarafa Association shows tola price jumped by Rs2100 while 10 grams of gold were sold at Rs351,404, up Rs1,801.

Weekly Gold Prices

Date Price per tola
3 October 409,878
2 October 407,778
1 October 410,278
30 September 406,778
29 September 403,600
27 September 397,700
26 September 395,800
25 September 396,800

The international gold rate also climbed, trading at $3,886 per ounce with a $20 premium, reflecting a $21 gain. Silver prices increased as well, with one tola reaching Rs4,896, up Rs57.

