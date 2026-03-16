Per Tola Gold Prices slide to Rs522,000 in Pakistan amid dip in global market

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed another cut in Pakistan in light of negative trends in international market.

Bullion fell by Rs1,800 per tola to Rs522,762, while 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,543 to Rs448,184. The fall comes after a major decline on Saturday, when gold per tola plunged by Rs8,700.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit New Price Gold Per Tola Rs522,762 Gold 10 Grams Rs448,184 Silver Per Tola Rs8,441 Gold (International) Per Ounce $5,000

Meanwhile, global gold prices slipped by $18 per ounce to $5,000, and silver in Pakistan also decreased by Rs100 per tola to Rs8,441.

The latest drop comes shortly after a sharp fall recorded on Saturday, when the price of gold per tola plunged by Rs8,700 in a single day, pushing the rate down to Rs524,562. The continued fluctuations have drawn significant attention from investors and traders who closely monitor movements in the bullion market.

Globally, gold prices also slipped, with the international rate declining by $18 to reach $5,000 per ounce. The reported price includes a premium of $20, indicating persistent volatility in the global precious metals market.

Silver Rates

Silver prices also followed the downward trend in Pakistan’s local market. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs100, bringing it down to Rs8,441.