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Per Tola gold hits Rs543,000 in Pakistan amid rally in global market

By Web Desk Lahore|Mar 11, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Gold Wraps Up At Rs433662 Per Tola As Pakistan Market Rebounds

KARACHI – Investors are happy in Pakistan on Wednesday as gold prices in Pakistan surged, keeping pace with international gains. The price of one tola of gold shot up by Rs3,700, landing at a staggering Rs543,262.

Ten-gram gold didn’t stay behind, climbing Rs3,172 to reach Rs465,759, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price  Change
Gold 1 tola 543,262 +3,700
Gold 10 grams 465,759 +3,172
Gold 1 tola 539,562 +6,200
Gold (International) 1 ounce 5,205 USD +$37
Silver 1 tola 9,354

The rally continued the momentum from Tuesday, when gold per tola had already jumped Rs6,200 to close at Rs539,562.

On the global stage, gold prices also strengthened, rising $37 to $5,205 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20, fueling local gains.

Meanwhile, silver remained steady at Rs9,354 per tola, giving gold the spotlight in the metals market.

With these soaring numbers, Pakistanis are watching closely as the glittering metal cements its status as a safe haven for wealth.

Gold prices in Pakistan today – 11 March 2026

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© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer