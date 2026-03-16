Pakistan’s crucial role acknowledged by Iran amid soaring Middle East tensions

TEHRAN – As conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel intensified in recent weeks, Pakistan’s steady diplomatic balancing act caught Tehran’s attention.

Iranian top diplomat publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal role in advocating restraint and fostering dialogue. From private talks between leaders to support voiced on international platforms, Islamabad emerged not just as a neighbour but as quiet force striving to defuse a rapidly escalating crisis, earning recognition from Tehran at a time when regional fault lines are stretched thin.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi publicly thanked Islamabad for standing “firmly alongside” Iranian government and people amid mounting aggression from Washington and Tel Aviv.

In heartfelt Urdu message on X, Araghchi praised Pakistan’s “strong expression of solidarity” and reiterated Iran’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, relying fully on Allah, as the nation confronts unprecedented external threats.

The statement comes after a dramatic escalation in the Middle East. US-Israeli strikes on February 28 reportedly included the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Iran to retaliate with targeted attacks on US bases and assets across Gulf countries.

Islamabad emerged a pivotal “bridge builder” in the crisis. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that Islamabad invoked its Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia to deter heavier Iranian strikes on Riyadh.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Dar have been actively engaged in high-stakes diplomacy, including a secretive March 12 meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. At the UN Security Council, Pakistan has walked a delicate tightrope, condemning attacks on Iran, showing solidarity with Gulf nations, and calling urgently for a return to dialogue.

Last week, Pakistan supported a Bahrain-led resolution condemning Iran’s retaliatory strikes and backed a Russian draft on the escalation, though it was vetoed by the US.

With tensions escalating across the region, Pakistan’s strategic balancing act could prove crucial in averting a wider conflict, even as Tehran thanks Islamabad for its “steadfast support” in these perilous times.