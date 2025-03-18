Per Tola Gold Price touches Rs317,350 in Pakistan amid record buying

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed record buying as prices per tola climbed to all time high of Rs317,350 on Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price per tola reaching Rs317,350 after single day rise of Rs2,550 while price of 10 grams of gold also saw a substantial jump, rising by Rs2,186 to settle at Rs272,076.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price Price Change Price per Tola Rs317,350 Rs2,550 + Price per 10 Grams Rs272,076 Rs2,186 + Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week Dates Price 15-March Rs313,700 14-March Rs314,000 13-March Rs309,300 12-March Rs306,500 11-March Rs306,000 10-March Rs306,000 8-March Rs306,000 The latest surge reflects a global trend, with the international gold price climbed to $3,022 per ounce with $25 increase.

Gold prices soared past $3,000 per ounce for first time, solidifying its role as a safe haven asset amid global market uncertainties caused by the ongoing trade war. It led to gold reaching 13 all-time highs this year and is on track for its second consecutive week of gains.

Key factors driving the rise include geopolitical tensions, economic concerns, and the potential for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.