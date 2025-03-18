AGL68.26▲ 6.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK183.86▲ 3 (0.02%)BOP11.82▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY7.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.41▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML45.98▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC132.76▼ -1.23 (-0.01%)FCCL46.38▲ 0.31 (0.01%)FFL16.15▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC135.09▲ 3.02 (0.02%)HUMNL13.06▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.62▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.2▲ 0.1 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP74.01▲ 0.03 (0.00%)OGDC223.06▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PAEL44.95▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.66▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL187.05▲ 2.96 (0.02%)PRL36.27▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)PTC24.77▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)SEARL100.95▼ -0.28 (0.00%)TELE7.88▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.9▼ -0.17 (0.00%)TPLP10.83▲ 0.19 (0.02%)TREET22.54▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.62▲ 6.06 (0.10%)UNITY29.84▲ 0.24 (0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 18 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, was recorded at PKR 314,400 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 269,550 per 10g.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 314,400 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 314,400 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 314,400 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 314,400 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 314,400 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 314,400 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 314,400 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 314,400 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 314,400
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 269,550
Per Gram Gold PKR 26,955

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

