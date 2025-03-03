Per Tola Gold price moves up by Rs1500 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Per tola gold bar price gains momentum in local market on Monday after multiple losses, with per tola rates hovering around Rs301,500 per tola on Monday.

Data shared by Sarafa Associaiton shows price of single tola of gold climbing by Rs1,500, reaching Rs301,500 while, price for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,286, settling at Rs258,487.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Items Price Change New Price Per Tola Gold Rs1,500 Rs301,500 10 Grams Gold Rs1,286 Rs258,487

The global gold market also saw an uptick, with price per ounce rising by $12 to $2,869. This recovery follows a drop on Saturday when the price of one tola of gold fell by Rs500, closing at Rs300,000. The price for 10 grams of gold also saw a decrease of Rs439, dropping to Rs257,201 locally.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week