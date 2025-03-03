New Sui Gas Timings in Lahore as SNGPL shares schedule for Ramazan 2025

LAHORE – Residents of Lahore, and other cities will get limited sui gas supply during holy month of Ramazan as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) introduced new schedule.

As residents of Lahore, and parts of the region are facing low gas pressure, the new timing for sui gas is from 2:30 am to 8:00am for Sehri and 2:30pm to 10:00 pm for Iftar.

Sui Gas Timings during Ramadan 2025

Ramadan 2025 Supply Timing Sehri 2:30 AM to 8:00 AM Iftar 2:30 PM to 10:00 PM

To manage the pressure, the gas company with over millions of consumers formed several monitoring teams that will operate to prevent any supply disruptions.

Officials said the monitoring teams are looking into ensuring timely availability of gas for the residents during the holy month.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif took action to address gas supply disruptions during Sehri and Iftar during holy month. After late-night meeting with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), it was decided that SSGC would increase gas pressure by 10% and begin supply to areas at the end of distribution networks 30-45 minutes before Iftar.

Special rooms were set up to monitor the situation and resolve complaints. SNGPL also assured uninterrupted supply during critical hours.