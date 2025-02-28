AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Gold prices go down in Pakistan by Rs2500 per tola amid global plunge; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another plunge as prices of yellow metal continue to dip amid global fluctuations, with single tola price settled at Rs300,500.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices taking dip in both global and local markets. The price of 24-carat gold in the international market fell by USD24, now standing at 2863 dollars per ounce.

The drop directly impacted local gold prices. In Pakistan, the cost of one tola of gold decreased by 2500 rupees, bringing it down to Rs300,500 rupees per tola while the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a reduction of Rs2143, currently priced at Rs257,639.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Old Price  New Rate  Difference
1 Tola of Gold Rs 303,000 Rs 300,500 Rs 2,500
10 Grams of Gold Rs 259,782 Rs 257,639 Rs 2,143

Silver prices have also experienced a decline, with one tola of silver becoming 64 rupees cheaper, now costing 3250 rupees.

The ongoing fluctuations in the global market are causing significant price changes in precious metals, providing both challenges and opportunities for investors and consumers alike.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this week

Dates 24K Gold
26-Feb Rs306,300
25-Feb Rs308,700
24-Feb Rs309,500
22-Feb Rs308,000
21-Feb Rs307,000
20-Feb Rs309,000
19-Feb Rs308,000

Web Desk (Lahore)

