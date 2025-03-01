AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Gold prices in Pakistan extend losses on last day of week; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan extended losses by coming down to Rs3lac per tola on Saturday amid negative trajectory in local and international markets.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-karat gold coming down by Rs500, with new price settled at Rs300,000 while price of 10 grams of gold also saw reduction of Rs438, now priced at Rs257,201.

Today Gold Rates

Item Old  Price New Price Change
 Gold (per tola) Rs300,500 Rs300,000 Rs -500
 Gold (10 grams) Rs257,639 Rs257,201 Rs -438

On the international front, the price of gold fell by $6, from $2,863 to $2,857. Meanwhile, silver prices saw a decline of $0.9, decreasing from $31.95 to $31.05.

From X.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
26-Feb Rs306,300
25-Feb Rs308,700
24-Feb Rs309,500
22-Feb Rs308,000
21-Feb Rs307,000
20-Feb Rs309,000
19-Feb Rs308,000

 

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

