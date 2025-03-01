Gold prices in Pakistan extend losses on last day of week; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan extended losses by coming down to Rs3lac per tola on Saturday amid negative trajectory in local and international markets.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-karat gold coming down by Rs500, with new price settled at Rs300,000 while price of 10 grams of gold also saw reduction of Rs438, now priced at Rs257,201.

Today Gold Rates

Item Old Price New Price Change Gold (per tola) Rs300,500 Rs300,000 Rs -500 Gold (10 grams) Rs257,639 Rs257,201 Rs -438

On the international front, the price of gold fell by $6, from $2,863 to $2,857. Meanwhile, silver prices saw a decline of $0.9, decreasing from $31.95 to $31.05.

