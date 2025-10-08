PCB unveils Pakistan team management for South Africa Tests

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has shared the names of the team management for the two-match home Test series against South Africa scheduled to begin at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 12.

The second Test will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to October 24.

Team management:

Azhar Mehmood (head coach), Naveed Akram Cheema (team manager), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Abdul Rehman (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Talha Butt (performance analyst), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Syed Naeem Gillani (media manager), Irtaza Komail (team security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Mohammad Ehsan (masseur)