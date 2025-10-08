Any ‘New Normal’ of instability will be met with decisive action, Pak Corps Commanders warn India

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s top military brass issued a stern warning that any attempts by adversaries, including India, to create a “new normal” of instability or provoke unrest along the borders or within the country will be met with an immediate and decisive response, ISPR said.

During the 272nd Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s military issued a firm statement saying Pakistan remains fully prepared to safeguard its sovereignty and national security against any hostile designs.

The conference shows growing threat posed by the nexus of terrorism, criminal networks, and their political patrons, describing it as a serious danger to both state stability and public safety. The military leadership underscored that such threats will no longer be tolerated under any circumstances, and all necessary measures will be employed to neutralize them.

Corps Commanders also welcomed landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, calling it a significant step in strengthening bilateral security cooperation and regional stability. The conference emphasized the importance of strategic alliances in countering evolving security challenges and safeguarding national interests.

More updates to follow…