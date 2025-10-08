Sohail Afridi to replace Ali Amin Gandapur as new KP CM

ISLAMABAD – Another major development in Pakistani polarised politics as Imran Khan decided to replace Ali Amin Gandapur from his position as Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to party sources, jailed party leader Imran Khan issued formal directives to PTI leadership to relieve Gandapur of his duties. The PTI founder has nominated Sohail Afridi as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI’s focal person Rai Salman confirmed the development, stating that the instructions were given by Imran Khan during the Toshakhana case hearing.

The decision marks a significant shift in PTI’s provincial leadership and could have far-reaching implications for the party’s politics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Further details regarding the transition and official notification are expected to be announced soon.

Afridi remained one of key political figure from Khyber District, as he has gained attention after securing a seat in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has been serving as an MPA since February 2024.

He contested 2024 general elections from the PK-70 (Khyber-II) constituency as an Independent candidate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Demonstrating strong voter support, he won the seat with 31,649 votes, defeating Bilawal Afridi of PMLN, who managed 7,401 votes.

More updates to follow…